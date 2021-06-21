UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes Results Of Iranian Presidential Vote, Hopes To Continue Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Welcomes Results of Iranian Presidential Vote, Hopes to Continue Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia positively assesses the results of the presidential vote in Iran and hopes that close cooperation will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday, also stressing that the election is legitimate regardless of the low turnout.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that top judge Ebrahim Rais won the election with nearly 62 percent. The turnout totaled 48.8 percent and was the lowest in the country's history.

"We certainly assess it positively and hope that our close cooperation with the Iranian leadership, the government and the president, will continue," Kabulov said.

The diplomat also commented on the US State Department's claims that the Iranian presidential vote was not free and fair. Kabulov expressed the belief Washington should "look into its collar."

"Yes, the turnout was lower than expected, but it [election] was legitimate," Kabulov emphasized.

