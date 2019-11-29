UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes Saudi-Led Coalition's Decision To Release 200 Houthis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

Moscow Welcomes Saudi-Led Coalition's Decision to Release 200 Houthis

Moscow welcomes the November 26 decision to release 200 representatives of Houthi armed groups by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow welcomes the November 26 decision to release 200 representatives of Houthi armed groups by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Moscow welcomes such gestures of the opposing parties in Yemen.

We believe they help to alleviate the humanitarian problems that remain in the Republic of Yemen, create an atmosphere that is so necessary in the current Yemeni realities to strengthen confidence and move toward political and diplomatic settlement," it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yemen November

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

31 minutes ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

39 minutes ago

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

48 minutes ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

51 minutes ago

Israel like settlement model in IOK be resisted to ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly's body seeks facts of Diamer Bha ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.