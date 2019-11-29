(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow welcomes the November 26 decision to release 200 representatives of Houthi armed groups by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen , the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Moscow welcomes such gestures of the opposing parties in Yemen.

We believe they help to alleviate the humanitarian problems that remain in the Republic of Yemen, create an atmosphere that is so necessary in the current Yemeni realities to strengthen confidence and move toward political and diplomatic settlement," it said.