Moscow Welcomes Successful General Election in Botswana - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Moscow welcomes the successful general election in the Republic of Botswana that resulted in the ruling Botswana Democratic Party's victory, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The general election took place in Botswana on October 23. The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has won the election after securing 38 national assembly seats, representing 67 percent of the vote, and 321 seats in city councils, representing 70 percent. The turnout was over 60 percent of registered voters.

"Moscow welcomes the successful conduct of the strategic domestic political event in Botswana.

We proceed from the fact that the country made an important step along the way of Botswana society's sustainable development," the ministry said.

According to the country's legislation, Mokgweetsi Masisi, the leader of the voting list of the Botswana Democratic Party, that won the election, is to become the country's president. He has been the official, but not elected head of the republic since April 1, 2018, when the then-president, Ian Khama, resigned under the Botswana political tradition.