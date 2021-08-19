MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow welcomes the Taliban (banned as a terrorist group in Russia)'s declaration of readiness to engage in dialogue with other political forces in Afghanistan and will encourage negotiations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We also welcomed the Taliban's declaration of desire to start dialogue with other political forces in Afghanistan.

An announcement was made about plans to hold a meeting with participation of Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah, ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai and [Gulbuddin] Hekmatyar, the chairman of the Hezb-e-Islami political party," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.

"We will encourage these processes in every possible way," Lavrov added.