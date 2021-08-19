UrduPoint.com

Moscow Welcomes Taliban's Readiness For Dialogue With Other Afghan Political Forces

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Welcomes Taliban's Readiness for Dialogue With Other Afghan Political Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow welcomes the Taliban (banned as a terrorist group in Russia)'s declaration of readiness to engage in dialogue with other political forces in Afghanistan and will encourage negotiations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We also welcomed the Taliban's declaration of desire to start dialogue with other political forces in Afghanistan.

An announcement was made about plans to hold a meeting with participation of Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah, ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai and [Gulbuddin] Hekmatyar, the chairman of the Hezb-e-Islami political party," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.

"We will encourage these processes in every possible way," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Hamid Karzai Moscow Russia Libya Government

Recent Stories

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

47 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

2 hours ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.