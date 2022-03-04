(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow welcomes Turkey's initiative to organize a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at the Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, which is scheduled for March 11-13, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told reporters on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Moscow welcomes Turkey's initiative to organize a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at the Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, which is scheduled for March 11-13, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told reporters on Friday.

"This is a good thing. Any conversation, any discussion is good. All diplomatic contacts are good. So if it happens, then it's good," he commented on Ankara's initiative.