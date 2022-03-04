UrduPoint.com

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative To Host Meeting Of Russian, Ukrainian Top Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:54 PM

Moscow welcomes Turkey's initiative to organize a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at the Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, which is scheduled for March 11-13, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told reporters on Friday

"This is a good thing. Any conversation, any discussion is good. All diplomatic contacts are good. So if it happens, then it's good," he commented on Ankara's initiative.

