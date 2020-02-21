UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes US' Decision To Sign Peace Deal With Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Moscow Welcomes US' Decision to Sign Peace Deal With Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the United States' recent announcement that it would be signing a peace deal with the Taliban movement at the end of this month, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia welcomes the United States' recent announcement that it would be signing a peace deal with the Taliban movement at the end of this month, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States was ready to sign a peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29. The Taliban has also confirmed the date, according to TOLONews tv channel.

"It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," Kabulov said, adding that he wished to be present during the signing but had not yet received official invitation.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia United States February Event TV Agreement Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

21 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

34 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

42 minutes ago

Sufism promotes love, helps end hatred: Minister

1 minute ago

Simple interventions can control BP among hyperten ..

1 minute ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.