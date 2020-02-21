Moscow Welcomes US' Decision to Sign Peace Deal With Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the United States' recent announcement that it would be signing a peace deal with the Taliban movement at the end of this month, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia welcomes the United States' recent announcement that it would be signing a peace deal with the Taliban movement at the end of this month, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States was ready to sign a peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29. The Taliban has also confirmed the date, according to TOLONews tv channel.

"It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," Kabulov said, adding that he wished to be present during the signing but had not yet received official invitation.