Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Moscow on Tuesday welcomed upcoming nuclear talks between the United States and Iran after Washington and Tehran made the shock announcement that high-level discussions were scheduled for Saturday.

US President Donald Trumps said Monday that the United States was starting direct talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We know that certain contacts -- direct and indirect -- are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed because it can lead to de-escalation of tensions around Iran," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia "absolutely" supported the diplomatic initiative, he added.