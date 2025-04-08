Open Menu

Moscow Welcomes US-Iran Nuclear Talks: Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Moscow on Tuesday welcomed upcoming nuclear talks between the United States and Iran after Washington and Tehran made the shock announcement that high-level discussions were scheduled for Saturday.

US President Donald Trumps said Monday that the United States was starting direct talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We know that certain contacts -- direct and indirect -- are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed because it can lead to de-escalation of tensions around Iran," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia "absolutely" supported the diplomatic initiative, he added.

