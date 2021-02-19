Moscow Welcomes US Readiness to Take Part in JCPOA Talks, It Could Help Restore Deal

Russia welcomes the United States' readiness to take part in an international meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes it could be the first step toward restoring normal functioning of the Iran nuclear deal, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday

A spokesman for the US Department of State announced that the country was ready to accept an invitation from the European Union to take part in the meeting with Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Iran, which is currently being prepared.

"Let us hope it [the meeting] can take place. This could be the first step to restore full functioning of the JCPOA.

But it is currently unclear to us what the remaining JCPOA participants think," Ryabkov said.

In recent weeks, Moscow has been making effort to activate the diplomatic process, he continued.

"Achieving any result without contacts and meetings is practically impossible. We have shared ideas with our colleagues ... about an algorithm for bringing closer approaches of the sides ... We see that an additional chance is currently emerging. Let us wait for reaction of the others. I hope it will be positive," Ryabkov added.

Convening a ministerial meeting on the JCPOA is currently not on the agenda, the Russian diplomat specified.