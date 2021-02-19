UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes US Readiness To Take Part In JCPOA Talks, It Could Help Restore Deal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:46 PM

Moscow Welcomes US Readiness to Take Part in JCPOA Talks, It Could Help Restore Deal

Russia welcomes the United States' readiness to take part in an international meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes it could be the first step toward restoring normal functioning of the Iran nuclear deal, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia welcomes the United States' readiness to take part in an international meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes it could be the first step toward restoring normal functioning of the Iran nuclear deal, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

A spokesman for the US Department of State announced that the country was ready to accept an invitation from the European Union to take part in the meeting with Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Iran, which is currently being prepared.

"Let us hope it [the meeting] can take place. This could be the first step to restore full functioning of the JCPOA.

But it is currently unclear to us what the remaining JCPOA participants think," Ryabkov said.

In recent weeks, Moscow has been making effort to activate the diplomatic process, he continued.

"Achieving any result without contacts and meetings is practically impossible. We have shared ideas with our colleagues ... about an algorithm for bringing closer approaches of the sides ... We see that an additional chance is currently emerging. Let us wait for reaction of the others. I hope it will be positive," Ryabkov added.

Convening a ministerial meeting on the JCPOA is currently not on the agenda, the Russian diplomat specified.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Russia's Kasatkina wins Phillip Island Trophy

1 minute ago

Russia's Civil Aviation Authority Denies Resumptio ..

4 minutes ago

Irish MEP Says Calls for Borrell to Step Down Afte ..

4 minutes ago

San Marino Becomes 30th Country to Register Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish government 'will oppose all forms of viole ..

4 minutes ago

UNDP trains assembly staff trained on modern techn ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.