Moscow Welcomes US Return To Paris Climate Agreement - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Moscow welcomes the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The US officially returned to the climate agreement just 107 days after leaving the landmark 2015 accord, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed.

"We [Russia] welcome this move," a spokesperson of the ministry said.

