Moscow Welcomes Work To Restore Operation Of Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:56 PM

Russia welcomes the fact that work is underway to restore the operation of the Kabul airport, Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow expects the country to return to peace.

"We noted the Taliban's (banned in Russia) readiness to hold general elections in the country. It is encouraging that preparations are underway to resume the operation of the Kabul international airport, "Zakharova told a press conference.

Zakharova also said that Russia plans to continue making efforts on Afghan settlement within the "Moscow format."

