Moscow Will Consider Implementation of Package Deals When Extending Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in a telephone conversation with UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Greenspan that Moscow will consider the implementation of package agreements when deciding on the extension of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side also stressed the interconnected nature of the package agreements concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. It was confirmed that the concrete results of their implementation will be taken into account when deciding on the further extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, which expires on March 18," the statement said.