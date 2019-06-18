UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Continue Efforts To Keep Iran Nuclear Deal In Coming Days - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:32 PM

Moscow Will Continue Efforts to Keep Iran Nuclear Deal in Coming Days - Ryabkov

Moscow maintains regular contacts with the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal and will continue its efforts to reverse the "current trend of raising stakes by all sides" in the next few days to keep the accord, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Moscow maintains regular contacts with the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal and will continue its efforts to reverse the "current trend of raising stakes by all sides" in the next few days to keep the accord, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are in constant contact with them, as well as with the Iranians ... Whether we will be able to push through a reasonable alternative to the current trend of raising stakes by all sides is an open question, but we will continue our efforts, including in the coming days," Ryabkov told reporters.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US unilaterally left the accord and started unveiling "toughest ever" sanctions, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia � about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

Otherwise, Tehran said, it is ready to take further steps on scrapping the accord.

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne threshold of heavy water stockpile that were established under the deal.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Water Russia Europe China Nuclear France Germany Tehran United Kingdom May All Agreement

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir request people to be k ..

29 seconds ago

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

13 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

20 minutes ago

Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KV ..

6 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.