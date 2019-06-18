Moscow Will Continue Efforts to Keep Iran Nuclear Deal in Coming Days - Ryabkov

Moscow maintains regular contacts with the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal and will continue its efforts to reverse the "current trend of raising stakes by all sides" in the next few days to keep the accord, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

"We are in constant contact with them, as well as with the Iranians ... Whether we will be able to push through a reasonable alternative to the current trend of raising stakes by all sides is an open question, but we will continue our efforts, including in the coming days," Ryabkov told reporters.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US unilaterally left the accord and started unveiling "toughest ever" sanctions, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia � about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

Otherwise, Tehran said, it is ready to take further steps on scrapping the accord.

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne threshold of heavy water stockpile that were established under the deal.