Moscow Will Continue Supporting Activities Of German Business - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:36 PM

Moscow intends to continue supporting the activities of the German businesses in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Tuesday, pointing to the great prospects of trade and investment cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Moscow intends to continue supporting the activities of the German businesses in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Tuesday, pointing to the great prospects of trade and investment cooperation.

"Doing everything that is necessary to protect our national interests, we want to create a positive agenda on the broadest range of issue in our relations with Germany," Lavrov told participants of the Russian-German Potsdam Meetings forum.

The Russian foreign minister noted that trade and investment cooperation remains one of the most stable and pragmatic areas with good prospects in energy, technology transfer, digitization, and localization of German production in Russia.

"It is a pleasure to see that the 'captains' of the German business consistently confirm their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Russian partners. We will further support their activities, including within the Russian-German Economic Council, which was created in December 2020 at the initiative of the Russian government and the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations," Lavrov continued.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is ready to boost cross-regional exchanges. Lavrov also pointed to the need to join efforts in countering the spreading of the coronavirus.

