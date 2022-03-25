Russia will demand explanations about the involvement of the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia will demand explanations about the involvement of the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The Russian defense ministry said on Thursday that the investment fund of Hunter Biden was participating in financing the military-biological program of the Pentagon in Ukraine. The fund has significant financial resources in the amount of at least $2.4 billion, the ministry added.

"I cannot say (anything), as you understand, our specialists from the Ministry of Defense continue to work on analyzing the information that we now have on hand on biolaboratories and on the programs being developed there.

This is very sensitive information � both for us and for the whole world. Of course, and we will demand explanations," Peskov told reporters.

The official added that the US is now trying to switch attention to the alleged threat of the use of chemical weapons by Russia, while many people in the world are already worried about what the Americans were doing in Ukraine and what could have happened because of all this research.