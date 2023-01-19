Moscow Will Do Everything to Make NATO, EU Colleagues 'Sober Up' Soon - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia will do everything to make its colleagues from NATO and the European Union "sober up" as soon as possible and abandon their "colonial illusions," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will do everything so that our colleagues from NATO and the European Union sober up as soon as possible," Lavrov said in Minsk after talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The Russian minister also said that Western colleagues are "presumptuous" people who put their "irrepressible political ambitions, attempts to realize their sense of superiority, their colonial and neocolonial dreams and illusions above the interests of their own peoples."