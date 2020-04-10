UrduPoint.com
Moscow Will Gradually Introduce Pass System Starting Next Week - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow will start to introduce a pass system gradually from next week amid the coronavirus epidemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"A pass system in the city is an inevitable additional restriction and inconvenience. But there is no choice when it comes to the health and life of a large number of people. Especially when we see that, unfortunately, not everyone respects these established restrictions. Next week, we will gradually introduce a pass system.

At the first stage, we will introduce it for going to work and back, at the second stage for other purposes, and at the third stage, if necessary, for movement within a district," Sobyanin said.

The mayor noted that the timing of the introduction of each of the stages would be announced additionally.

The pass system will be declarative, the city authorities reserve the right to verify the accuracy of the information provided by citizens, he added.

