UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Have To Respond If Unacceptable Situation With Russian Media In West Continues :Sergey Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:13 PM

Moscow Will Have to Respond If Unacceptable Situation With Russian Media in West Continues :Sergey Lavrov

Russia will have to take mirror measures if the unacceptable situation with the Russian media continues in Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia will have to take mirror measures if the unacceptable situation with the Russian media continues in Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

For many years, Russian media have been discriminated in Western countries, the minister said, adding that Moscow often tempted to respond in a mirror-like manner, but until recently, Russia did not want to follow the same way of strangling the press

"But you know, as in the case of ensuring Russian security, there is a limit to all patience, so I do not rule out that we will be forced � if this is unacceptable the situation will continue � we will have to respond," Lavrov told Russia Today, commenting on the situation with the RT DE situation in Germany.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Same Media All

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

8 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

30 seconds ago
 World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dia ..

World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dialogue

14 minutes ago
 Week-long sports gala begins at UAF

Week-long sports gala begins at UAF

32 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrative penalties, fines regarding ..

14 minutes ago
 Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.