Moscow Will Have to Respond If Unacceptable Situation With Russian Media in West Continues :Sergey Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will have to take mirror measures if the unacceptable situation with the Russian media continues in Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia will have to take mirror measures if the unacceptable situation with the Russian media continues in Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

For many years, Russian media have been discriminated in Western countries, the minister said, adding that Moscow often tempted to respond in a mirror-like manner, but until recently, Russia did not want to follow the same way of strangling the press

"But you know, as in the case of ensuring Russian security, there is a limit to all patience, so I do not rule out that we will be forced � if this is unacceptable the situation will continue � we will have to respond," Lavrov told Russia Today, commenting on the situation with the RT DE situation in Germany.