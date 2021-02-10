Moscow Will Keep Defending Interests of Russian Media Community in OSCE - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia will keep defending the interests of the Russian media community in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the country's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, assured in an interview with Sputnik.

"We briefed [OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa] Ribeiro on the mistreatment of Russian journalists in other OSCE countries, which still pose themselves as 'paragons of democracy'. We stressed that Russia does not accept the policy of grouping media outlets as 'right' and 'wrong'. She agreed that it is necessary to pursue an equidistant approach and confirmed prioritizing protection of the media. We hope these are not hollow words.

At least, we have a good impression after communicating with the new representative. In our turn, we intend to keep momentum going and continue advocating the interests of the Russian media community," Lukashevich said.

Russian diplomats also prioritize processes related to the growing censorship by US digital giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google.

"We are still deeply concerned over their arbitrariness against Russian and Russian-language media outlets, especially in light of mass bans and removal of Russian content in the past few months. It may be said that such moves by the Big Tech have become systemic and are nothing but violent censorship. Therefore, we keep the OSCE on its toes regarding these topics," Lukashevich added.