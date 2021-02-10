UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Keep Defending Interests Of Russian Media Community In OSCE - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:08 PM

Moscow Will Keep Defending Interests of Russian Media Community in OSCE - Diplomat

Russia will keep defending the interests of the Russian media community in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the country's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, assured in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia will keep defending the interests of the Russian media community in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the country's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, assured in an interview with Sputnik.

"We briefed [OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa] Ribeiro on the mistreatment of Russian journalists in other OSCE countries, which still pose themselves as 'paragons of democracy'. We stressed that Russia does not accept the policy of grouping media outlets as 'right' and 'wrong'. She agreed that it is necessary to pursue an equidistant approach and confirmed prioritizing protection of the media. We hope these are not hollow words.

At least, we have a good impression after communicating with the new representative. In our turn, we intend to keep momentum going and continue advocating the interests of the Russian media community," Lukashevich said.

Russian diplomats also prioritize processes related to the growing censorship by US digital giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google.

"We are still deeply concerned over their arbitrariness against Russian and Russian-language media outlets, especially in light of mass bans and removal of Russian content in the past few months. It may be said that such moves by the Big Tech have become systemic and are nothing but violent censorship. Therefore, we keep the OSCE on its toes regarding these topics," Lukashevich added.

Related Topics

Google Russia Europe Democracy Facebook Twitter May Media

Recent Stories

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

9 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.