UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Make Conclusions If Long-Range Missiles Supplied To Ukraine - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Will Make Conclusions If Long-Range Missiles Supplied to Ukraine - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHTSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) KAMCHTSKIY, Russia, June 5 (Sputnik) - Moscow will draw its own conclusions if Washington delivers long-range missiles to Kiev, and will hit yet unaffected military objects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Yes, the missiles are necessary in this case. But if they are delivered (to Kiev), we will draw appropriate conclusions and deploy our weapons, having enough of them to strike at those objects, which we have not hit yet," Putin said in an interview with the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

