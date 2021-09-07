UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Not Allow Any Interference In Upcoming Parliamentary Vote - Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia will not allow any interference in the free expression of will of its citizens at the upcoming parliamentary vote, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

"We will not allow the slightest interference in the expression of will at the elections. Our legislation enables us to effectively resist and prevent this," Matviyenko told reporters.

