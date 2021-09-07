Moscow Will Not Allow Any Interference In Upcoming Parliamentary Vote - Senior Lawmaker
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia will not allow any interference in the free expression of will of its citizens at the upcoming parliamentary vote, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.
"We will not allow the slightest interference in the expression of will at the elections. Our legislation enables us to effectively resist and prevent this," Matviyenko told reporters.