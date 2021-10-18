Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations With NATO Possible in Near Future

Russia will not pretend anymore that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a decision to suspend the operation of the NATO information office in Moscow and of the Russian permanent mission at NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia will not pretend anymore that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a decision to suspend the operation of the NATO information office in Moscow and of the Russian permanent mission at NATO.

"NATO is not interested in any kind of equal dialogue, in any kind of joint work. If this is the case, we do not see much need to continue pretending that any change is possible in the foreseeable future, because NATO has already declared that such change is impossible. In fact, we have no conditions for elementary diplomatic activity as a result of NATO's deliberate steps," Lavrov said at a press conference.