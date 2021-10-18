UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes In Relations With NATO Possible In Near Future

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:47 PM

Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations With NATO Possible in Near Future

Russia will not pretend anymore that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a decision to suspend the operation of the NATO information office in Moscow and of the Russian permanent mission at NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia will not pretend anymore that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a decision to suspend the operation of the NATO information office in Moscow and of the Russian permanent mission at NATO.

"NATO is not interested in any kind of equal dialogue, in any kind of joint work. If this is the case, we do not see much need to continue pretending that any change is possible in the foreseeable future, because NATO has already declared that such change is impossible. In fact, we have no conditions for elementary diplomatic activity as a result of NATO's deliberate steps," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

56 seconds ago
 Five including police personnel injured in Quetta ..

Five including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-N ..

Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes ..

Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes to Russia, Turkey

3 minutes ago
 Former British Spy Admits His Dossier on Trump Not ..

Former British Spy Admits His Dossier on Trump Not 100% Accurate

3 minutes ago
 23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.