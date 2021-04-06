Moscow Will Not Provide Any Extra Explanations Regarding Ukraine to Washington - Diplomat

Russia and the United States discussed Ukraine last week, and Russia has no intention to provide any additional clarifications, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the US State Department's recent calls on Moscow to provide an explanation in light of reports about alleged provocations near Ukraine's eastern border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia and the United States discussed Ukraine last week, and Russia has no intention to provide any additional clarifications, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the US State Department's recent calls on Moscow to provide an explanation in light of reports about alleged provocations near Ukraine's eastern border.

"As for this situation exactly, I can tell you that we provided clarifications to the US side last week," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat recalled that Washington initially had no intention to make any details of the conversation public.

"So, now that they disclose it all several days later, I would say, in quite an insolent manner, we have absolutely no desire to continue [discussing it]. Washington should settle for the explanations it received last week," Ryabkov continued.