UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Not Provide Any Extra Explanations Regarding Ukraine To Washington - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:06 PM

Moscow Will Not Provide Any Extra Explanations Regarding Ukraine to Washington - Diplomat

Russia and the United States discussed Ukraine last week, and Russia has no intention to provide any additional clarifications, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the US State Department's recent calls on Moscow to provide an explanation in light of reports about alleged provocations near Ukraine's eastern border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia and the United States discussed Ukraine last week, and Russia has no intention to provide any additional clarifications, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the US State Department's recent calls on Moscow to provide an explanation in light of reports about alleged provocations near Ukraine's eastern border.

"As for this situation exactly, I can tell you that we provided clarifications to the US side last week," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat recalled that Washington initially had no intention to make any details of the conversation public.

"So, now that they disclose it all several days later, I would say, in quite an insolent manner, we have absolutely no desire to continue [discussing it]. Washington should settle for the explanations it received last week," Ryabkov continued.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington United States Border All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

23 minutes ago

Vaccination Passports Only Make Sense When Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Two SHOs transferred in bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Four minors killed,12 injured in gas explosion in ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese film "Sister" leads domestic box office

2 minutes ago

City’s Iconic Organizations celebrated at K-Elec ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.