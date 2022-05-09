UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Not Remain Indifferent If Finland Joins NATO - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia will not remain indifferent in the event of Finland joining NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

"It is clear that from the point of view of security, we will not remain indifferent.

Our military will consider all the necessary measures that will be required to ensure the legitimate defense interests," Grushko said.

The diplomat added that this decision to join NATO will not strengthen the security of either Finland or the alliance.

