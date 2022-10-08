Moscow Will Not Rush Foreign Partners to Recognize Results of Referendums - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Moscow will not rush its international partners to recognize results of the referendums on accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Little time has passed since the referendums were held and their results were announced. Our foreign partners will need time to realize the new geopolitical realias. We will not rush anyone," Lavrov told Russian weekly newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

The foreign minister also said that the rights on free expression and self-determination in the liberated regions is a priority for Moscow.