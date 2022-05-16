Moscow Will Not Simply Put Up With Sweden and Finland Joining NATO - Russian Diplomat

No one should have any illusions that Russia will simply put up with the decisions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"They (NATO member states) should not have any illusions that we will simply put up with this ... That means that the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area.

It is a pity that common sense is sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in this situation," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow's reaction to the Nordic countries' accession to the alliance will depend on concrete steps by Helsinki and Stockholm, the diplomat added.

"This is another serious mistake with far-reaching consequences ... This is the level of those who make political decisions today in the respective countries," he said.