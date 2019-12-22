Moscow Will Not Worsen Relations With Beijing to Please United States - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russia will not deteriorate relations with China to please the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday in a televised show aired by Channel One.

"We will not worsen our relations with China just to make the US people happy.

But the very idea that we need to achieve our goals through a positive approach, developing cooperation, and not through sanctions and ultimatums, probably, deserves, at least, a recognition," Lavrov stated.

During Lavrov's recent meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the latter told about his book dedicated to China. In particular, according to the book, the situation when relations of the US with Russia and China are better than those between Moscow and Beijing will be ideal for Washington.