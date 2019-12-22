UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Not Worsen Relations With Beijing To Please United States - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Moscow Will Not Worsen Relations With Beijing to Please United States - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russia will not deteriorate relations with China to please the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday in a televised show aired by Channel One.

"We will not worsen our relations with China just to make the US people happy.

But the very idea that we need to achieve our goals through a positive approach, developing cooperation, and not through sanctions and ultimatums, probably, deserves, at least, a recognition," Lavrov stated.

During Lavrov's recent meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the latter told about his book dedicated to China. In particular, according to the book, the situation when relations of the US with Russia and China are better than those between Moscow and Beijing will be ideal for Washington.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Beijing United States Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

51 minutes ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

1 hour ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

1 hour ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.