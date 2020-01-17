UrduPoint.com
Moscow Will Participate In Libya Talks In Berlin At Highest Level - Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Moscow Will Participate in Libya Talks in Berlin at Highest Level - Diplomatic Source

Moscow will be represented at the upcoming conference on Libya in Berlin at the highest possible level, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Moscow will be represented at the upcoming conference on Libya in Berlin at the highest possible level, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

The conference in Berlin will take place on January 19 and continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation.

The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

"The level will be the highest possible," the source said when asked at what level Russia would participate in the upcoming talks.

