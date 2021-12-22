UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will React To Berlin's Move To Exclude RT DE TV Channel From Broadcasting- Diplomat

Moscow will react to the fact that Berlin forced the European satellite operator to exclude the RT DE TV channel from broadcasting, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"Berlin has forced the European satellite operator to exclude RT DE from broadcasting. This is the fact of persecution of the media, informational segregation. The reaction will not be long in coming," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

