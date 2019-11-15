UrduPoint.com
Moscow Will Respond In Kind To Lithuania's Pardon Of Russian Spies: Spy Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Moscow will respond in kind to Lithuania's pardon of Russian spies: spy chief

Moscow will respond in kind after Lithuania pardoned two Russians jailed for espionage, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Moscow will respond in kind after Lithuania pardoned two Russians jailed for espionage, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency said Friday.

"According to my information, it is reciprocal measures," Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) told Russian news agencies in response to a question about Moscow's reaction.

