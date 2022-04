Moscow Will Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Denmark - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Moscow will take retaliatory measures against Denmark over the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the Danish foreign ministry decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats.

"Relevant measures will be taken against employees of this country's foreign missions," Zakharova said.