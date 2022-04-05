MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, declaring them personae non gratae.

"Russia will respond accordingly," Zakharova said.