UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Respond To Italy's Expulsion Of 30 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Will Respond to Italy's Expulsion of 30 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, declaring them personae non gratae.

"Russia will respond accordingly," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Rome Italy From

Recent Stories

Show proof if parliamentarians committed treason: ..

Show proof if parliamentarians committed treason: Shehbaz Sharif asks COAS, DG I ..

55 seconds ago
 President urges Federal Ombudsman to up outreach t ..

President urges Federal Ombudsman to up outreach to remote areas

24 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as p ..

Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as protests mount

25 minutes ago
 Borrell Rules Out EU-Level Ban on Gas Imports From ..

Borrell Rules Out EU-Level Ban on Gas Imports From Russia Due to Hungary

25 minutes ago
 AIOU launches nationwide plantation campaign

AIOU launches nationwide plantation campaign

25 minutes ago
 Philippine inflation accelerates to 4 pct in March ..

Philippine inflation accelerates to 4 pct in March

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.