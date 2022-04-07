UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Respond To New US Sanctions Against Russia, Putin's Relatives - Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin's relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia.

Along with Putin's daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.

"Russia will definitely respond, and will do it the way it considers necessary," Peskov told reporters.

