UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors To Kiev If Threatened - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors to Kiev If Threatened - Diplomat

Russia is ready to retaliate if the United States and NATO supply Ukraine with weapons to strike Russian cities, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia is ready to retaliate if the United States and NATO supply Ukraine with weapons to strike Russian cities, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

"If Washington and NATO provide Kiev with weapons to strike deep into Russia against civilian cities and attempt to seize our constitutionally consolidated territories, then Moscow will be forced to take tough retaliatory actions. Do not say we did not warn you," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Ukraine's allies recently announced a so-called international coalition to supply Kiev with more offensive weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. The US Department of State said that Ukrainians may acquire capabilities to carry out strikes against Russian troops in Crimea using new arms supplied by Washington.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vehicles Vienna Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February April May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Cust ..

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Customs Week

10 minutes ago
 Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, ..

Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, promotes intake of healthy fo ..

57 seconds ago
 Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confid ..

Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confidence to Government - Leader

1 minute ago
 Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'O ..

Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'Only Viable Solution' to Syrian ..

1 minute ago
 PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver ..

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver: Anwar Saifullah

18 minutes ago
 Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in P ..

Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.