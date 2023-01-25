Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors to Kiev If Threatened - Diplomat

Russia is ready to retaliate if the United States and NATO supply Ukraine with weapons to strike Russian cities, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia is ready to retaliate if the United States and NATO supply Ukraine with weapons to strike Russian cities, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

"If Washington and NATO provide Kiev with weapons to strike deep into Russia against civilian cities and attempt to seize our constitutionally consolidated territories, then Moscow will be forced to take tough retaliatory actions. Do not say we did not warn you," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Ukraine's allies recently announced a so-called international coalition to supply Kiev with more offensive weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. The US Department of State said that Ukrainians may acquire capabilities to carry out strikes against Russian troops in Crimea using new arms supplied by Washington.