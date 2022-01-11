Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction to Its Draft Security Guarantees Agreement From NATO

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow will seek a concrete reaction to its draft agreement on security guarantees from NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.
"We will seek a specific substantive article-by-article reaction to the Russian draft agreement on (security) guarantees," Grushko told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.