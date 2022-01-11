UrduPoint.com

Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction To Its Draft Security Guarantees Agreement From NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction to Its Draft Security Guarantees Agreement From NATO

Moscow will seek a concrete reaction to its draft agreement on security guarantees from NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow will seek a concrete reaction to its draft agreement on security guarantees from NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We will seek a specific substantive article-by-article reaction to the Russian draft agreement on (security) guarantees," Grushko told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia From Agreement

Recent Stories

Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Be ..

Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Bestselling Brand during 2021 Sh ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in t ..

Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: president

4 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for populatio ..

Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for population and family planning

22 minutes ago
 Nilofar expresses grief over demise of Sanjrani's ..

Nilofar expresses grief over demise of Sanjrani's younger brother

6 minutes ago
 Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in ..

Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

6 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of mother of APP ..

Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of mother of APP MD Mobashir Hasan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.