Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction to Its Draft Security Guarantees Agreement From NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow will seek a concrete reaction to its draft agreement on security guarantees from NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We will seek a specific substantive article-by-article reaction to the Russian draft agreement on (security) guarantees," Grushko told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.