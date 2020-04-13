UrduPoint.com
Moscow Will Start Tests For COVID-19 Immunity On Tuesday - Russia's Chief Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Moscow Will Start Tests for COVID-19 Immunity on Tuesday - Russia's Chief Health Official

Moscow will start testing people for immunity to coronavirus on Tuesday, Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moscow will start testing people for immunity to coronavirus on Tuesday, Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova said on Monday.

"We will start testing people in Moscow tomorrow, and will learn how protected our medical workers are," Popova said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

