UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Take Steps To Respond To Diplomat Expulsion From North Macedonia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Will Take Steps to Respond to Diplomat Expulsion From North Macedonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The expulsion of a Russian diplomat from North Macedonia will certainly affect the bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, warning that it will take some steps to respond to the "unfriendly act.

"

"We resolutely condemn such unmotivated actions that are bound to have an impact on the relations between Russia and North Macedonia. Retaliatory measures will follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry announced that one Russian diplomat who was declared persona non grata must leave the country within seven days starting on May 14. The Russian embassy in Skopje confirmed the information to Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Skopje Macedonia May From

Recent Stories

UNGA Session: FMs of Pakistan, Turkey and Palestin ..

2 minutes ago

Islamic and Arab groups call for an extraordinary ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

35 minutes ago

India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections, ..

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.