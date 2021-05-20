Moscow Will Take Steps to Respond to Diplomat Expulsion From North Macedonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The expulsion of a Russian diplomat from North Macedonia will certainly affect the bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, warning that it will take some steps to respond to the "unfriendly act.

"We resolutely condemn such unmotivated actions that are bound to have an impact on the relations between Russia and North Macedonia. Retaliatory measures will follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry announced that one Russian diplomat who was declared persona non grata must leave the country within seven days starting on May 14. The Russian embassy in Skopje confirmed the information to Sputnik.