Moscow Will Use New Method For COVID-19 Testing Based On Venous Blood - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Will Use New Method for COVID-19 Testing Based on Venous Blood - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Moscow will use a new method for coronavirus testing based on venous blood, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"For the first time, a requirement is introduced for employers to conduct mandatory selective testing of their employees for the coronavirus infection in Moscow. A new method called enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, which involves a study based on venous blood, will be actively applied," Rakova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The method allows you to identify not only those who are in the acute stage of the disease, but also those who have recovered, she explained.

"And thus, one may not know that he has immunity, but it is very important for the person himself, for the employer and for the whole city to register people who already have such immunity. The organization of blood sampling will be carried out at the expense of the employer, and subsequent testing at the expense of the city," Rakova added.

