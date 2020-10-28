UrduPoint.com
Moscow Will Work With Any US President, Not Betting On Any Candidate - Ryabkov

Moscow is not betting on any of the US presidential candidates and is ready to work with any leader elected by the US citizens, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier this week, US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed the belief that Russia was trying to influence the upcoming vote and was therefore "the biggest threat." Moscow has repeatedly refuted all allegations regarding its interference in foreign elections.

"Bets are placed on betting terminals. We do not bet on anyone, since we are exclusively guided by the interests of our national security and take steps that show our extremely responsible approach to ensuring global security and stability.

The series of statements that Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has made in the past weeks and months is the best evidence," Ryabkov said.

It is only up to the US people to choose their new president, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

"We will work with the administration that comes to power as a result of the election. We will continue dialogue after the US president swears an oath on January 20," Ryabkov concluded.

