Moscow Wins European Grand Prix of World Travel Awards - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moscow has won in key nominations of the European Grand Prix of the World Travel Awards, which is the prestigious international award in the field of tourism, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"Dear friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of Moscow at the European stage of the World Travel Awards 2020! Our city won in the key nominations: 'Best travel destination in Europe.

City' and "Best travel destination for exploring cultural heritage in Europe,'" Sobyanin said on Instagram.

The mayor added that in the global category, Moscow gained seven nominations.

In 2019, Moscow for the first time won the main nomination of the World Travel Awards as "The Best Travel Destination. City," bypassing London, Paris and St. Petersburg.

The winners will be officially announced on November 27 via an online ceremony, Sobyanin added.