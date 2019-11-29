UrduPoint.com
Moscow Wins World Travel Awards Grand Prix As Best Destination City - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Wins World Travel Awards Grand Prix as Best Destination City - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow has for the first time won the main nomination of the prestigious international award in the field of tourism ” the World Travel Awards (WTA) ” as "The Best Travel Destination. City," bypassing London, Paris and St. Petersburg, the head of the Moscow tourism committee, Ekaterina Pronicheva told Sputnik on Thursday after the WTA Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Muscat, Oman.

"As a result of the vote of tourists and tourism industry experts, Moscow won the most important nomination for the "tourist Oscar" ” the most prestigious award in the field of tourism World Travel Awards ” 'The Best Travel Destination. City,'" Pronicheva said.

Everyone could take part in the open vote, which took place on the WTA official website. In addition to Moscow, such cities as London, New York, Lisbon, Paris, St.

Petersburg, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro were represented in this nomination.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed gratitude to all those who voted for Moscow in this nomination.

"Moscow is in fact #thebestcityonearth! We have won one of the main awards in the field of tourism ... This year, 19.5 million tourists have already visited the capital, and New Year holidays are still ahead ... Thank you for your recognition! This is a high assessment of our work and of all Muscovites," Sobyanin said on his Instagram.

The World Travel Awards is the most prestigious travel award in the world. This year, there were more than 80 WTA nominations, such as the best hotels, airlines, tour operators, cities, resorts, attractions and others. In total, over 1,000 participants were presented in various nominations.

