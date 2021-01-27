UrduPoint.com
Moscow Withdraws From CAR Helicopters Deployed There Ahead Of Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia has withdrawn the defense ministry's helicopters, which it sent to the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of the elections, from the country, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday, noting that 300 Russian instructors will remain in the car to train the local army.

Tensions escalated in the CAR ahead of the presidential and parliamentary vote, which was held on December 27. Illegal armed formations, backed by the opposition, made destabilizing attempts to disrupt the vote. Responding to the CAR's request, Russia sent 300 additional military instructors to the country for training army staffers who were in charge of ensuring a safe vote.

Moscow also deployed four Mi-8 helicopters to the CAR.

"Taking into consideration wishes of the official Bangui and continuing clashes between CAR regular troops and the illegal armed formations, the Russian side made a decision that this group [of instructors] should remain in the country. A decision on the terms of their stay will depend on the situation 'on the ground' and the opinion of the CAR government. At the same time, the above-mentioned helicopters, which belong to the Russian defense ministry, were withdrawn from the CAR territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

