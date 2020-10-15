UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Withdraws From MH17 Talks With Netherlands, Australia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

Moscow withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia

Russia said Thursday it would withdraw from consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the MH17 flight shot down over Ukraine in 2014, complaining of "vicious" attempts to pin blame on Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia said Thursday it would withdraw from consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the MH17 flight shot down over Ukraine in 2014, complaining of "vicious" attempts to pin blame on Moscow.

"Hostile acts by the Netherlands have made any continuation of the trilateral consultations and our participation senseless," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The three countries have since 2018 held discussions aimed at uncovering the causes of the disaster, in which a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit by a Soviet-designed BUK missile on July 17 2014, killing all 298 people aboard.

On board as the plane was shot down over territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists were 196 Dutch citizens and 38 Australians.

Moscow complained that The Hague is bringing a case against it "for its role in the destruction of flight MH17" before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) "after just three rounds of talks".

The Netherlands "thereby demonstrate their intention to take the vicious path... of unilaterally assigning responsibility to Russia for what happened," it added.

Dutch leaders have openly accused Russia of standing behind the deaths of its citizens. But Moscow has always forcefully denied it was involved in the crash and blamed Ukraine.

"Australia and the Netherlands have obviously not tried to understand what really happened in summer 2014, but rather just wanted to secure a confession from Russia and compensation for the victims' relatives," the foreign ministry said.

Russia will "continue its cooperation" with The Hague in the inquiry, but "in a different format", it added.

Dutch courts in March began hearing a case against four suspects, three of them Russian and one Ukrainian, accused of having caused the crash.

Related Topics

Hearing Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Malaysia Netherlands March July 2018 All From Court

Recent Stories

101 shopkeepers arrested, 32 shops sealed

57 seconds ago

DHO urges doctors, para medical staff to efficient ..

59 seconds ago

Chief Minister condemns blast in North Waziristan ..

1 minute ago

Sweden to ramp up defence spending by 40 pct

1 minute ago

Pashinyan: Militants Eliminated in North Caucasus ..

3 minutes ago

I.Coast opposition seeks 'active boycott' of poll ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.