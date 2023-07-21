Moscow Working on High-Level Contacts With Ankara - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Moscow is working on organizing possible high-level contacts with Ankara, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he expects to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in near future to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"As for conversations and contacts at the highest level, they are constantly being worked out. Naturally, this is the way," the diplomat said during a briefing.