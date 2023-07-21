Open Menu

Moscow Working On High-Level Contacts With Ankara - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Moscow Working on High-Level Contacts With Ankara - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Moscow is working on organizing possible high-level contacts with Ankara, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he expects to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in near future to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"As for conversations and contacts at the highest level, they are constantly being worked out. Naturally, this is the way," the diplomat said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World