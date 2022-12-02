Moscow Working on Organizing Meeting Between Assad, Erdogan in Russia - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow is working on the organization of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad in Russia, Alexander Lavrentyev, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, said on Friday.

"We believe that such a meeting will be generally positive and useful, and we are working in this direction," Lavrentyev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya tv channel.