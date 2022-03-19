UrduPoint.com

Moscow Working On Response To US, EU Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Moscow Working on Response to US, EU Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Moscow is working on a response to the unprecedented and illegitimate sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

"The issue of restrictive response to the unprecedented and illegitimate in terms of international law sanctions pressure on Russia from the US and the EU is being worked out by the Russian government," he said.

At the same time, Paramonov stressed that sanctions were not Russia's choice.

"Sanctions are not our choice. We would not want the logic of the statements made by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who declared "a total financial and economic war" to Russia, to find followers in Italy and result in a series of relevant irreversible effects," he stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Same Italy United States From Government

Recent Stories

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

12 hours ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>