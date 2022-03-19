Moscow Working on Response to US, EU Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Moscow is working on a response to the unprecedented and illegitimate sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

"The issue of restrictive response to the unprecedented and illegitimate in terms of international law sanctions pressure on Russia from the US and the EU is being worked out by the Russian government," he said.

At the same time, Paramonov stressed that sanctions were not Russia's choice.

"Sanctions are not our choice. We would not want the logic of the statements made by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who declared "a total financial and economic war" to Russia, to find followers in Italy and result in a series of relevant irreversible effects," he stressed.