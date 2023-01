Moscow Working on Russia-Syria-Turkey Foreign Ministers Meeting - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is being prepared, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In practical terms the date has not been approved, such a meeting is being prepared," Zakharova told a briefing.