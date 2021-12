Moscow Working Out Retaliatory Measures to Possible US Sanctions- Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow working out retaliatory measures to possible US sanctions, senior Russian diplomat Dmitry Birichevsky said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow working out retaliatory measures to possible US sanctions, senior Russian diplomat Dmitry Birichevsky said on Friday.

"The sanctions issue has not gone anywhere, it is firmly entrenched, unfortunately.

We are working on countermeasures ... but there is only one principle not to harm our economy, not to harm our producers and create conditions so that ... there remains a window for constructive interaction," Birichevsky told a international forum in Moscow.