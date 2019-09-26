UrduPoint.com
Thu 26th September 2019

Moscow Working With US Lawyers on Lawsuit Over Russian Diplomatic Property - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the situation with seized Russian diplomatic property in the United States a "highway robbery" and said that the Russian side was working with US lawyers and continued to prepare this case for court hearings.

"We have arguments, and not few. We are working with US lawyers. We will continue to prepare this case for court hearings. US justice and legal proceedings are a very bureaucratic thing, it requires calculation of all the options," he told the Kommersant newspaper in an interview.

The situation with property is a "highway robbery," the minister stressed, adding that Russian diplomats had already advanced Moscow's position in the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

"The Americans ... do not want to resolve this situation, which is, obviously, unlawful and violates all conceivable conventions," he said.

In December 2016, Washington decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats and block access to two Russian diplomatic compounds in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election, which Moscow denied.

In September 2017, the United States shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States. After Russian diplomats left the diplomatic compounds, US security agents entered the premises to conduct searches. Moscow said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

