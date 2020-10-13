UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Works With Partners On Agenda Of In-Person Summit Of UN Security Council - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Moscow Works With Partners on Agenda of In-Person Summit of UN Security Council - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moscow is coordinating with partners the agenda of the in-person summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and it includes elements of possible final agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, the year of the founding of the United Nations and, in our deep conviction, today, more than ever in recent decades, such qualities as wisdom, foresight and political will are in demand from the leaders of leading countries. And, in our opinion, the leaders of the five countries ” permanent members of the Security Council ” should be the first to show these qualities.

You all know about the initiative of President [Vladimir] Putin to hold a face-to-face summit between the leaders of the 'five.' We hope that as soon as the sanitary and epidemiological situation allows, such a summit will take place. While we are in contact with our partners, we are agreeing on both the concept of the summit and its agenda, including elements of possible final agreements," Lavrov said at the presentation of the report "Utopia of a Diverse World: How the History Continues" of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

More Stories From World

