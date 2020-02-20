UrduPoint.com
Moscow Worried Over Conflict In Afghanistan After Announcement Of Presidential Vote Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Moscow Worried Over Conflict in Afghanistan After Announcement of Presidential Vote Result

Russia is concerned over tensions that have evolved in Afghanistan after the official announcement of the presidential election results, as this could jeopardize the peace process, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia is concerned over tensions that have evolved in Afghanistan after the official announcement of the presidential election results, as this could jeopardize the peace process, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Independent Election Commission declared that Ashraf Ghani had been re-elected to the post of the president in the vote, which was held as early as in September. Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, who came in second, rejected the results, pointing to falsifications.

"The Russian side is concerned over the conflict around the results of the Afghan election, as this may lead to further escalation of the domestic political situation in the country.

All this can affect the launching of the intra-Afghan peace process," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Moscow had taken note of the fact that Abdullah had rejected the election results and had also "announced the creation of a parallel government."

"We have information that other presidential candidates may join this stand," Zakharova said.

Russia is calling on Afghanistan's "interested political forces" to find a constructive solution to the problem, which would "meet the interests of the Afghan people" and contribute to peace.

